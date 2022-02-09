Trevor Bauer Won’t Be Charged After Being Accused Of Sexual Assault

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer won’t face charges after being accused of sexual assault.

Bauer was accused of allegedly punching and choking a woman unconscious during sex, and the MLB sidelined him while the police investigated the situation.

According to TMZ, the authorities in Los Angeles have decided to not charge the Dodgers pitcher with any crimes.

#UPDATE: Bauer broke his silence on the news … adamantly denying all the serious allegations made against him. https://t.co/z7UibGNbCh — TMZ (@TMZ) February 9, 2022

“After a thorough review of all the available evidence, including the civil restraining order proceedings, witness statements and the physical evidence, the People are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” officials stated in the official declination of charges, according to the same report.

Furthermore, Bauer released a video Tuesday that’s more than seven minutes long addressing the situation. He admitted to having “consensual sex on two occasions” with his accuser, but denied breaking any laws. He also admitted that they had “rough sex” after an agreement on boundaries, and he continued to ask for consent during the act. The Dodgers star also told fans he never punched her in any fashion and didn’t have “anal sex” with his accuser.

You can watch his full comments below.

This has been a very ugly situation, and it kept Bauer off of the baseball field for a substantial amount of time.

With it officially behind him and no charges coming, you’d have to imagine that he’ll be able to play this upcoming season.

Of course, the MLB could still potentially suspend him for some kind of violation, but that seems unlikely after the authorities determined they couldn’t prove he broke any laws.

Trevor Bauer will not face any criminal charges in the LA court system, sources tell The Athletic. Bauer’s active investigation by MLB remains open. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) February 8, 2022

We’ll see how it all plays out for Bauer with the MLB, but at least he knows any potential criminal charges are behind him.