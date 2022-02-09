REPORT: Police Say Drunk Driver Damages 31 Cars At Once, Blaze Ensues

A truck driver outside of Nuremburg, Germany, who was allegedly driving while intoxicated was reportedly arrested for ramming his vehicle into several parked cars after going through a red light.

The incident took place Tuesday evening. Three people were injured and 31 vehicles were damaged, The Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Man Pleaded Guilty To Speeding Prior To Separate Crash That Killed 9 People, Including Himself)

After the truck driver went through a red light, the truck tapped another car and kept going, according to a police statement. Shortly after, the truck driver rammed his vehicle into several parked cars, resulting in some being pushed into buildings.

Many cars, the facade of a house and the truck itself caught fire, Sky News reported. People in the house had to be evacuated.

The truck driver is a 50-year-old Turkish citizen, the AP reported. He was arrested at the scene and, according to a breath alcohol test, was above the limit in terms of driving, police said. The driver reportedly does not have permanent residence in Germany.