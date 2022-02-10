Bison Trample A Car In Scary Viral Video

A bunch of bison trampled a car in a viral video making the rounds.

In a Youtube video shared by Kurt Schmidt, a car was in the middle of the road as a bunch of bison ran by and that’s when all hell broke loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The caption on the video reads:

Deep crusty snow forces the bison to remain on the icy roadways and put Alaskan motorists at serious risk. A cautious stationary car gets demolished when the buffalo herd turns rogue and tramples all in its path. The eerie sounds of their breath and “calls” gives a mysterious ambience to the crisp night air as these beasts, under the cover of darkness traverse the country side in search of food and often times crush everything in their path.

You can watch the insane situation unfold below. It’s absolutely wild.

Usually, I’m all for a war against nature, but that’s usually when I’m talking about sharks or alligators. I have no animosity towards bison at all.

In fact, they’re pretty awesome and majestic creatures. All things considered, they’re near the top of the ladder when it comes to badass animals you might encounter.

However, if I saw an entire group of them charging towards my car, I might throw it in reverse and try some evasive driving tactics.

Perhaps that wasn’t possible here, but the driver of that car didn’t make much of an effort at all to avoid getting crushed.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the insane situation!