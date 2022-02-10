Editorial

The Brooklyn Nets Trade James Harden To The 76ers For Ben Simmons, Other Players And Picks

James Harden (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons’ time with the Philadelphia 76ers has officially come to an end.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, who blocked me on Twitter for some unknown reason, the Nets are sending James Harden to the 76ers in return for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first round draft picks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, there you have it, folks. The biggest drama in the NBA over the past couple years is officially over! Simmons has wanted out of Philly for a long time, and the 76ers finally gave him what he wanted. It’s about damn time.

More than anything, I’m just pumped that I don’t have to hear about Simmons’ drama with the 76ers anymore. It was absolutely exhausting and annoying on so many different levels.

Now, it’s over and Philadelphia has added one of the best scorers in NBA history. Whenever you can dump a toxic player and pickup a generational kind of scorer, you have to consider it a win.

It will be interesting to see how fans react, but something tells me 76ers fans aren’t sad to see Simmons go.