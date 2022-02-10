Democratic State Rep. Lee Snodgrass Says Parents Need To Pay Up To ‘Have A Say’ In Their Child’s Education, Backtracks

Democratic Wisconsin State Rep. Lee Snodgrass quickly deleted a tweet Thursday that recommended parents spend extra money for alternatives to public school if they wanted to “have a say” in their child’s education.

“If parents want to ‘have a say’ in their child’s education, they should home school or pay for private school tuition out of their family budget,” Snodgrass wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Snodgrass deleted it soon after and claimed that “it was lacking in nuance and easily misinterpreted.”

“I wouldn’t want anyone to think that parents do not have a role in their child’s public education,” Snodgrass wrote. “I encourage all parents to engage in voting for school board, join PTO and meet with teachers.”

Parents, conservatives and activists responded to her tweet, with many claiming that she is tone-deaf on the issue.

Corey A. DeAngelis, the national director of research at the American Federation for Children, shared a screenshot of Snodgrass’s deleted tweet, adding the caption: “Only rich people should have school choice!” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Oklahoma Gov. To Announce Sweeping School Choice Reform)

Snodgrass said her point wasn’t intended to be against parental rights but rather a plea to highlight the effects of school choice on public schools.

“My point is we should be fully funding our public schools and that diverting funds away from our public schools only makes it harder for parents to have the relationships we deserve with our kids’ teachers and their schools,” Snodgrass wrote. “Of course, parents need to have a say in their kids’ education and their classrooms!”

She went on to say that as a parent, she understands why it is so important for parents to have a say in their child’s classroom.

“I shouldn’t have been cavalier or glib– that wasn’t my intention, and I apologize. Carry on!” Snodgrass said.

Many parents around the U.S. spent the pandemic fighting mask and vaccine mandates, as well as Critical Race Theory curriculum, implemented at their respective school districts.