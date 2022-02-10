‘Don’t Look Up’ Being Nominated For The Best Picture Oscar Is An Absolute Joke

“Don’t Look Up” being nominated for a major award at the Oscars is an absolute joke.

While I initially missed it, I found out Wednesday night that “Don’t Look Up” has been nominated for Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I was absolutely stunned and truly thought I was being pranked.

While the Netflix production isn’t the worst movie I’ve ever seen, it’s certainly not good. At best, it’s an average movie. At worst, it’s terrible at parts.

However, the movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence has been nominated for Best Picture, and that’s a complete and total joke.

The first half of the movie is relatively entertaining, but the second half just turns into a nonstop lecture from Hollywood celebrities about how stupid people are. It’s literally mocking large chunks of the country as ignorant and uneducated.

Why in the hell would anyone think it’s the movie of the year? Not even close, my friends. I could list of a dozen movies I found to be more entertaining.

The true legacy of “Don’t Look Up” is that it wasted the talent of an absurd cast so that everyday Americans could be lectured about how ignorant and awful we are.

I’m going to have to take a hard pass on giving it Best Picture.

Give it to “Dune” or “King Richard” and let’s keep things rolling. Whatever the Academy does, do not give Best Picture to a mediocre at best film just because a ton of famous people were in it.