‘Canada Has Absolutely ZERO Jurisdiction’: GiveSendGo Slams Judge Trying To Freeze Funds For Truckers

GiveSendGo issued a stark rebuke Thursday night to Canada after a judge ruled funds donated to the truckers protesting vaccine mandates and passports through the crowdfunding site would be frozen.

“Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo. All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign,” GiveSendGo said on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Ontario Premier, Doug Ford, said Ontario’s attorney general successfully filed a request with the Superior Court of Justice for an injunction preventing GiveSendGo from distributing funds donated to the site’s “Freedom Convoy 2022” page, which has raised more than $8.5 million, and “Adopt-a-Trucker” page which has raised nearly $700,000, The Globe and Mail reported. (RELATED: ‘Worldwide Rebellion’: CNN Guest Stephanie Carvin Spouts Fear Porn About Trucker Protests Going Global)

Protest organizers began using GiveSendGo after GoFundMe shut down their campaign, which had raised $10 million. Truckers have been protesting vaccine passports and mandates despite calls from Canadian officials to end the protest.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency Sunday, claiming the protest “reflect the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government.”

Ottawa police have begun seizing truckers’ fuel supply while a judge outlawed honking.