Watch The Electric Trailer For ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

“Jurassic World: Dominion” looks like it’s going to be great.

The exact plot of the third and final dinosaur film with Chris Pratt isn’t known, but the trailer seems to indicate that it’s going to be an all-out war between prehistoric creatures and humans. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Watch the electric preview below. It’s outstanding.

Does this movie look incredible or does it look incredible? It looks like there will be multiple nods to the original “Jurassic Park” movie, and I’m here for that kind of action.

Sign me up ASAP!

Not only will the movie apparently give several nods to the original, but multiple cast members are back. Who would have thought we’d ever see Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern on screen together for one last ride?

I definitely didn’t but here we are! If you’re not pumped up about this movie, I simply don’t know what to tell you.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Jurassic World: Dominion” starting June 10. It looks like it’s going to be a very fun time and the perfect way to end Pratt’s time with the series.