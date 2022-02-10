Kirby Smart Shows Up To The SEC Coaches Meeting In A Minivan

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart pulled off an awesome power move Thursday.

The SEC is holding its annual head coaches meeting, and Smart showed up in very humble fashion. Instead of showing up in an Audi like hardo Jimbo Fisher, the newly-crowned national champion rolled up in a minivan.

Watch the epic arrival below.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart just arrived at SEC coaches meeting dropped off in a mini van right before Jimbo Fisher, who was riding in an Audi pic.twitter.com/5T4DfpBTKO — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) February 10, 2022

This is how you do it, folks. While Jimbo Fisher had to be all flashy with his Audi (and no national title rings in College Station), Kirby Smart was 100% casual.

The video is truly incredible. Moments apart, you see a man with nothing to prove and you see another man who hasn’t ever taken the Aggies to the playoff.

See the difference between the two? Smart is just rolling along without any concerns, and Jimbo Fisher rolled up in an Audi.

Seeing Kirby Smart get out of a minivan as you pull up in an Audi has to be so humiliating. He literally drove up in a soccer mom vehicle and made it look cool!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

I think we could all learn a lesson from Kirby Smart about what it means to be cool!