‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ ‘USA’ Chants Break Out At Morgan Wallen Concert

Chants of “Let’s Go Brandon” and “USA” broke out Wednesday at a sold-out Morgan Wallen concert in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The audience at the 28-year-old country singer’s concert could be heard yelling the anti-Biden slogan “Let’s Go Brandon” along with “USA,” according to videos shared by Fox News Digital in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: CMT Scrubs Morgan Wallen’s ‘Appearances,’ Record Label Says He’s ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ After Appearing To Use N-Word On Video)

The chants would start in between the “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker’s different sets, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Country Music Legend Reacts To Video Of Morgan Wallen Using The N-Word: ‘It Doesn’t Have A Place’)

Morgan Wallen’s crowd chants ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ at packed Madison Square Garden showhttps://t.co/5gmyHEG2XX — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 10, 2022

The “Let’s Go Brandon” slogan gained national notoriety after NBC reporter Kelli Stavast claimed that an audience chanting “F*ck Joe Biden” at the Talladega Speedway in Alabama was actually saying “Let’s Go, Brandon” in support of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at an October 2021 race.

The show is part of Wallen’s “The Dangerous Tour” and kicked off almost a year after video surfaced of him using the N-word.

In the video from February 2021, Wallen told his friends to “take care of this p–y-ass n—a” as he left a car for a house after a night of partying. Wallen admitted later that he was “clearly drunk” during the exchange.

A backlash ensued against the singer, and Country Music Television announced it would remove the singer’s appearances and music from their stations because of the slur, TMZ reported at the time.

Wallen later posted a video for fans apologizing for using the N-word and explained how he didn’t want fans to defend his “wrong” behavior.