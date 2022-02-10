Editorial

REPORT: Auburn Is ‘Actively’ Trying To Fire Bryan Harsin

AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Auburn Tigers during their game against the Akron Zips in the third quarter of play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

It sounds like Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn might be nearing an end.

According to Tanner Stewart, the SEC program is “actively in the process of firing” their head football coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The report from Stewart is the latest indication that Harsin’s job security is in major trouble.

To make matters even more interesting, Auburn just passed a new rule that not cooperating with a school investigation is cause for termination.

Read into that as much as you want, but it certainly seems like the Tigers are trying to give themselves legal grounds to get rid of Harsin.

It’s wild how quickly this situation with Harsin has fallen apart. If you told someone two months ago that he’d be fighting for his job after one year, I’m not sure a single person would have believed you.

Yet, here we are, and Harsin appears to be a dead man walking.

The biggest roadblock for Auburn is that if they fire Harsin without cause, they owe him a staggering $18.2 million.

I suggest you all buckle up because the situation with Harsin and Auburn looks like it will only get crazier.