REPORT: Auburn Is ‘Actively’ Trying To Fire Bryan Harsin

It sounds like Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn might be nearing an end.

According to Tanner Stewart, the SEC program is "actively in the process of firing" their head football coach.

The report from Stewart is the latest indication that Harsin’s job security is in major trouble.

I’m being told @AuburnFootball is actively in the process of firing HC Bryan Harsin — Tanner Stewart (@TannerStewartTV) February 9, 2022

To make matters even more interesting, Auburn just passed a new rule that not cooperating with a school investigation is cause for termination.

Read into that as much as you want, but it certainly seems like the Tigers are trying to give themselves legal grounds to get rid of Harsin.

Auburn can fire Bryan Harsin for not cooperating with its investigation into his football program. This policy went into effect Tuesday. Harsin decided to stay in Mexico on vacation until later today. https://t.co/3Rl4t1KtM5 — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) February 9, 2022

This. Is. Crazy. Auburn has its opening to fire Bryan Harsin, in black and white. But who authored this and, more importantly, when? https://t.co/DU0TBLSQV4 — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) February 9, 2022

It’s wild how quickly this situation with Harsin has fallen apart. If you told someone two months ago that he’d be fighting for his job after one year, I’m not sure a single person would have believed you.

Yet, here we are, and Harsin appears to be a dead man walking.

The situation at Auburn involving Bryan Harsin is, um, unique on a bunch of levels. And it seems to be getting crazier by the day. https://t.co/ofCMHHmMvE — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 9, 2022

The biggest roadblock for Auburn is that if they fire Harsin without cause, they owe him a staggering $18.2 million.

I suggest you all buckle up because the situation with Harsin and Auburn looks like it will only get crazier.