REPORT: Jeremy Giambi’s Cause Of Death Was Suicide

Jeremy Giambi reportedly committed suicide.

The Oakland A’s announced Wednesday night that their former player had died at the age of 47, but no further details were known at the time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sBSEyRb2z4 — Oakland A’s (@Athletics) February 9, 2022

According to TMZ, authorities were called to the “Giambi household” late Wednesday morning, and he was found dead.

Authorities believe he “died by suicide,” according to the same TMZ report.

Former Baseball Star Tragically Dies At The Age Of 47 https://t.co/k3ieNlXUzg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 10, 2022

This is a tragedy all the way around, and there’s no other way to put it. It’s always sad when somebody dies long before they should, and it’s even worse in a situation like this.

Giambi clearly was struggling with issues and he met a tragic end at the age of 47.

Horrible news: Jeremy Giambi passed away today at his parents’ home in Southern California, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. Jason and the family request that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2022

This is another unfortunate reminder that you never know what people might be struggling with behind closed doors.

That’s even more true when talking about people with public platforms. Famous people can struggle with the same issues as anyone else.

Jeremy Giambi has passed away today at the age of 47, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. pic.twitter.com/OwklwO3pRT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 9, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with Giambi’s family during this incredibly tough time.