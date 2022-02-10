Editorial

REPORT: Jeremy Giambi’s Cause Of Death Was Suicide

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 11: Left fielder Jeremy Giambi #7 of the Oakland Athletics walks on the infield between innings during the MLB game against the Texas Rangers at The Ballpark in Arlington, Texas on April 11, 2002. The Rangers won 7-0. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Jeremy Giambi reportedly committed suicide.

The Oakland A’s announced Wednesday night that their former player had died at the age of 47, but no further details were known at the time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to TMZ, authorities were called to the “Giambi household” late Wednesday morning, and he was found dead.

Authorities believe he “died by suicide,” according to the same TMZ report.

This is a tragedy all the way around, and there’s no other way to put it. It’s always sad when somebody dies long before they should, and it’s even worse in a situation like this.

Giambi clearly was struggling with issues and he met a tragic end at the age of 47.

This is another unfortunate reminder that you never know what people might be struggling with behind closed doors.

That’s even more true when talking about people with public platforms. Famous people can struggle with the same issues as anyone else.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Giambi’s family during this incredibly tough time.