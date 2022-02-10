Report: Oscars To Require Only Negative COVID Test, Not Vaccination Proof

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is reportedly breaking from other awards shows and will not require attendees to show proof of vaccination, only a negative COVID-19 test.

The Oscars will held at the Dolby Theatre for the annual awards show March 27, about a year after officials were forced to scale down the event and hold one of Hollywood’s biggest nights at Los Angeles’ Union Station due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Reporter reported in a piece published Wednesday.

The Academy is reportedly not going to require those in attendance show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for the March 27 event, according to the outlet. Those coming to the gala event will instead need to provide proof of a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test on the day of the awards show. (RELATED: The TV Ratings For The Oscars Hit An All-Time Record Low)

Oscars: COVID-19 Vaccination Will Not Be Required for In-Person Attendees (Exclusive) https://t.co/txqnSxqJGM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2022

This is in stark contrast to the SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards, which both will require attendees to show vaccination, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

“All ticketed attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination plus booster shot (if eligible), proof of negative lab-based COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of event, and negative antigen (rapid) test the day of the event,” read the COVID-19 protocol on the SAG Awards website. The event is being held Feb. 27.

Critics Choice Association COO Joey Berlin told the Hollywood Reporter that the awards show “will be 100 percent vaccinated and require a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event.”

“I can’t invite people to a show where they’re not going to feel safe,” Berlin added of the event being held March 13.

One insider in the industry called the move by the Oscars “shocking,” the outlet noted.

Vaccination proof is required for the following places in Los Angeles: “indoor portions of food establishments, gyms, entertainment and recreational locations, personal care establishments, and outdoor events within the City, as well as certain City facilities,” according to the SafePassLA website.