Seth Rogen Takes Swipe At His Industry, Explains Why He Thinks People ‘Don’t Care’ About Oscars

“I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” the 39-year-old actor explained during an interview with Insider in a piece published Thursday.

"To me, maybe people just don't care," he added. "I don't care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves."

“Maybe people just don’t care,” Rogen continued. “Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?”

The annual awards show’s ratings have been in a steady decline for the last few years, as other awards shows have also faced a similar fate. (RELATED: Here Are All The Attacks On Trump At The 90th Academy Awards [VIDEO])

Last year's scaled-down Oscars was held at Los Angeles' Union Station to make it safer for attendees during the pandemic. The awards show had its worst year ever in the ratings, with less than 10 million people watching, Insider noted. The show averaged 23.64 million viewers in 2020, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is going back to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on March 27. It is supposed to have a host for the first time since 2018, People magazine noted.

The Academy is also reportedly breaking from other awards shows being held in California and will not require attendees to show proof of vaccination, only a negative COVID-19 test the day of the event, the Hollywood Reporter reported.