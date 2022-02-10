Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Katherine Webb’s Dress May Be All Black, But It’s Pure Flames

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katherine Webb’s dress may be all black, but it sure is fire.
The 32-year-old former Miss Alabama looked absolutely incredible in the pictures she shared Thursday on Instagram showing her wearing a black sleeveless cutout dress that went down past her knees. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)
She completed the look with her hair up in a loose bun and jewelry. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model and wife of NFL QB A.J. McCarron captioned her post, “All dressed up and nowhere to go.”
She followed up her post with a video of her in the terrific number and captioned it, “Reel nice #blackdress #fashion #redcarpet #fyp #foryou #dior #tomford.”
View this post on Instagram
It is unclear at the time of this publication what red carpet the model was referring to, but it’s clear wherever she’s headed she’s going to steal the show.
Taking a glance at her social media account, we found numerous examples over and over again that proves her fashion sense is always on point.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Check out some of Katherine’s other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.