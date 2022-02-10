The USA Destroys China 8-0 In Hockey At The Olympics

The USA throttled China in hockey during their Thursday matchup at the Olympics.

When the clock finally hit zero, the freedom-loving American squad had routed the CCP’s team, which features some American players, 8-0. We poured eight goals on the communists! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

20-year-old @seanfarrell_21 records a hat trick as the U.S. men’s hockey team wins its first game of #Beijing2022 in dominant fashion 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jgafQzb0U6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2022

While I really don’t care at all about the winter games being played in China, I do love hockey. I think it’s one of the purest sports ever created.

Watching a great hockey team move the puck is like watching a great gunfighter move from target to target. It’s poetry in motion but with a hell of a lot more violence.

Add in the fact that we beat the living hell out of a communist nation on their home turf in front of the dictatorship, and I’d say this was a big win for the USA.

Sure, it’s not the Miracle on Ice, but it doesn’t need to be in order for us to be pumped up.

Now, let’s keep the momentum rolling and destroy everyone on our way to a gold medal!