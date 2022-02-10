Woman Sues Snoop Dogg For Alleged Sexual Assault And Battery

A lawsuit was filed Wednesday by a woman, known only as “Jane Doe,” accusing rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg and an associate of sexual assault and battery in 2013.

The lawsuit claims that Doe, a former back-up dancer for Snoop Dogg, agreed to go back to the studio with him and his associate, ex-pimp Bishop Don “Magic” Juan Campbell, after a concert in Anaheim, California on May. 29, 2013, Rolling Stone reported.

The lawsuit claims back-to-back assaults occurred, first by Campbell when he agreed to take her home but instead took her to his residence against her will while she was asleep, according to Rolling Stone.

When they arrived at his home, he allegedly “removed his penis from his pants” then “repeatedly shoved his penis into (her) mouth,” according to the lawsuit, the outlet reported.

The suit claims that Campbell coerced her into accompanying him to a filming of Snoop Dogg’s TV series, “Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network,” by saying she might be made one of the shows weather girls and gave her hopes of “advancing her career,” Rolling Stone reported.

During the filming, Doe apparently felt sick and went to the bathroom. She claims Snoop Dogg followed her into the bathroom and forced himself on her, NBC News reported.

The rapper allegedly forced his penis into her mouth but stopped a short time later due to her obvious reluctance, looking “visibly unsatisfied,” before proceeding to masturbate in front of her, Rolling Stone reported. (RELATED: Snoop Dogg Dares People To Try To ‘Cancel’ Him, Says It Only Works If ‘You Believe It’)

Doe then claims Snoop Dogg said, “I’ll get you something to clean up with” after he ejaculated on her chest, leaving her “humiliated, terrified and panicked,” Rolling Stone reported.

The allegations came the same day Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row Records, and days before he is set to perform at the SuperBowl Halftime Show with Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar Sunday.

Snoop Dogg posted to Instagram saying it was “gold digger season” but did not name anyone specifically, NBC News reported.

Doe claims that, due to her association with Snoop Dogg and his organizations, she was hesitant to report the incident immediately, worried that it would threaten her job security, Rolling Stone reported.

This is not the first allegation of sexual misconduct against the rapper. Makeup artist Kylie Bell filed a lawsuit alleging Snoop Dogg and his entourage drugged and raped her at a filming of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in 2003. The suit was dropped in 2005.