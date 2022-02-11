Anderson Cooper Ditches Show Early After He Announces Life-Changing News

Anderson Cooper left his CNN show early after announcing the birth of his new baby son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, with former partner Benjamin Maisani.

The CNN host made the announcement Thursday night during his show “Anderson Cooper 360,” saying, “We have a lot to get to tonight, but I want to start off with good news, which also happens to be very personal news.”

“In April 2020, in the early, dark days of the pandemic, you may recall I announced the birth of my son Wyatt,” Cooper told the audience, before showing photographs of Wyatt, now 22 months old. “If [Wyatt] looks particularly happy in this picture, it is because he now has a baby brother.”

Sebastian, his second son, was 6.8 pounds at birth and is “healthy and happy,” Cooper said. The baby occasionally hiccups, “mostly just sleeps and eats and he certainly poops,” but already seems like a “wise and thoughtful little chap,” according to Cooper.

Maisani and Cooper are raising both Wyatt and Sebastian together, with Maisani in the process of adopting Wyatt, according to People. Both boys will carry the Maisani-Cooper name.

Cooper took time during the announcement to thank the doctors and nurses who delivered his second son and expressed gratitude to Sebastian’s surrogate and her family for all their “sacrifices.” (RELATED: ‘I Am A Dad’: Anderson Cooper Introduces His ‘New Love,’ Son Wyatt Morgan Cooper)

Cooper said he will be taking two weeks off to be with his family, CNN reported. He wished viewers “all good thoughts and happy days” and then handed the show over to anchor John Berman before leaving early.