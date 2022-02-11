Bryan Harsin’s Fate At Auburn Remains Unclear

Auburn fans still have no clarity on football coach Bryan Harsin’s future.

According to ESPN, Harsin met with officials investigating the Tigers after returning from vacation, and he then attended the SEC’s coaches meeting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While people are waiting on pins and needles to find out if he’ll be fired, no call has been made at this time.

Will A Major SEC Football Coach Get Fired? It Appears One Program Is On The Brink https://t.co/0q3MtIlYmC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

One of the issues at play might be his $18.2 million buyout, which the Tigers will have to pay in full if he’s fired without cause.

Sports Illustrated reported that his “representatives have resisted attempts by Auburn officials at settling for a price lower than the coach’s full buyout.”

Hard to argue with him holding his ground. If it looks like you’re going to get fired, you might as well hold out for every penny you’re owed.

REPORT: Auburn Is ‘Actively’ Trying To Fire Football Coach Bryan Harsin https://t.co/s4hnstmMUd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 10, 2022

This situation is wild to me, and it’s just nuts we haven’t had any clarity yet. It seemed like a decision was going to come a few days ago.

Instead, fans are still searching for answers as to whether or not Harsin will be the team’s coach this upcoming season.

‘Bullsh*’t’: Auburn Football Coach Bryan Harsin Breaks His Silence As The Program Is On The Brink https://t.co/hRvZRqUTgb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 5, 2022

At this point, I simply don’t see how you could ever allow Harsin to coach another game given all the chaos that we’ve already seen unfold.

Right or wrong, it would seem like he has to go. By all accounts, he’s lost the administration’s leadership and I’m not even sure fans like him.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin leaves the SEC coach meeting but doesn’t offer any public comment. pic.twitter.com/1f2hBj8xi7 — John Talty (@JTalty) February 10, 2022

We’ll see what happens, but I’d be very surprised if we see Harsin coach another game with the Tigers.