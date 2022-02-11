Clemson Player David Collins Gets Ejected After Horrific Foul On Wendell Moore Jr.

Clemson guard David Collins committed an insanely dirty foul Thursday night during a loss to Duke.

For reasons that I will understand, Collins decided to destroy Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. on the fast break, and the video is tough to stomach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

David Collins was called for a flagrant 2 for this foul on Wendell Moore Jr. Moore Jr. was able to remain in the game. pic.twitter.com/m8KFBnWj6V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2022

That’s without a doubt one of the dirtiest plays that I’ve ever seen in my life, and Collins 100% deserved to be ejected.

What the hell did he think he was doing? Did he think he had momentarily joined an MMA fight? That was absolutely horrific.

This is ridiculous and extremely dangerous, glad Wendell Moore was ok, horrible move by Collins of Clemson pic.twitter.com/o1G2nfGFJh — Jarrod (@jhardy575) February 11, 2022

That’s the kind of foul in basketball that could honestly clear the benches. There was zero attempt to go for the ball.

Collins only tried to take Wendell Moore Jr. down, and he did in appalling fashion. There’s simply no room for that kind of garbage in the sport.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell and Clemson’s David Collins (who has been ejected) came over to Duke bench to apologize to Coach K. Collins was pointing to his chest to say “That’s on me”. — Stephen Wiseman (@stevewisemanNC) February 11, 2022

If I was Clemson’s coach, Collins would be in more trouble than he could ever possibly realize. It was a disgusting action and he should be ashamed.