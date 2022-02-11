Editorial

Enes Kanter Freedom Gets Traded To The Rockets And Waived

Oct 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) rebounds the ball during warmups before a game against the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Enes Kanter Freedom’s time in the NBA might be over.

The former Boston Celtics center was traded Thursday to the Rockets, and he was then waived by the Rockets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There is a very high chance he never plays in the league again.

Remember when I said Freedom’s outspoken criticism of China and the CCP might cost him his career? Well, it looks like that’s exactly what has happened.

Kanter is 100% good enough to be a solid role player in the NBA. That’s just a fact, but his minutes were slashed by the Celtics as he exposed the horrific crimes of the dictatorship in Beijing, and he’s now been waived after being traded.

I would be shocked if another team signs him. The league bows down to China, and the last thing a team wants to do is upset the CCP.

Signing Enes Kanter Freedom and playing him would be a gigantic middle finger to China. We all know the NBA won’t do anything to threaten their relationship with the CCP.

So, Freedom took a stand for human rights and he’ll probably never play a minute of basketball in the NBA again. This is what real courage and sacrifice looks like.