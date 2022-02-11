Enes Kanter Freedom Gets Traded To The Rockets And Waived

Enes Kanter Freedom’s time in the NBA might be over.

The former Boston Celtics center was traded Thursday to the Rockets, and he was then waived by the Rockets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There is a very high chance he never plays in the league again.

The Rockets are waiving Enes Freedom, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Remember when I said Freedom’s outspoken criticism of China and the CCP might cost him his career? Well, it looks like that’s exactly what has happened.

Kanter is 100% good enough to be a solid role player in the NBA. That’s just a fact, but his minutes were slashed by the Celtics as he exposed the horrific crimes of the dictatorship in Beijing, and he’s now been waived after being traded.

NBA Player Takes A Stand For Freedom In Awesome Ad For The Olympics https://t.co/4lkGZob3G0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 9, 2022

I would be shocked if another team signs him. The league bows down to China, and the last thing a team wants to do is upset the CCP.

Signing Enes Kanter Freedom and playing him would be a gigantic middle finger to China. We all know the NBA won’t do anything to threaten their relationship with the CCP.

‘Revolution’: NBA Star Sends Incredible Tweet Ripping The Chinese Dictatorship https://t.co/OVVpTdmSfM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2022

So, Freedom took a stand for human rights and he’ll probably never play a minute of basketball in the NBA again. This is what real courage and sacrifice looks like.