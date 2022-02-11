Family Of 6 Stabbed At Home While Asleep: REPORT

A family of six was stabbed while asleep inside their Philadelphia home Friday morning, multiple sources reported.

Police received an emergency call around 4 a.m. regarding a stabbing spree in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, according to ABC 6. A 29-year old member of the family was reportedly arrested shortly after the attack, local authorities said.

Philadelphia police say a man armed with two knives went on a stabbing spree inside his family’s Philadelphia rowhome early Friday leaving six people hurt. @RandyGyllenhaal has breaking details. –>> https://t.co/o7xjVYRZDP — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) February 11, 2022

“It’s a very violent scene,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told ABC 6, adding that the stabbings occurred in three bedrooms on the second floor of the house.

Blood was found on walls, floors and doors throughout the home, with the door to one bedroom fully knocked off its hinges, Smalls said, ABC 6 reported. Two blood-covered knives with 7-inch blades were also found on the second floor. (RELATED: Ex-Police Officer Who Was Found Not Guilty Of Lying Says He’s Lost Everything Because Protesters Terrorized His Family)

“One of the knives, that’s all metal, is broken, which goes to show how violently these individuals were being stabbed,” Small said, ABC 6 reported.

The victims were able to describe the suspect to the police, who found them three blocks away, according to ABC 6. The suspect was reportedly positively identified by family members, including some victims.

“This person was also covered with blood,” Small said, ABC 6 reported. “His face, his clothing and he actually had some cuts to the inside of hands, which is common when you stab somebody.” The incident is reportedly under investigation, and the motive behind the attack is still unclear.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.