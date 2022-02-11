Report: Gal Gadot’s Latest Movie ‘Death On The Nile’ Banned In Kuwait, Lebanon Over Israeli Actress

Gal Gadot’s latest movie “Death on the Nile” has reportedly been banned from playing in Kuwait and Lebanon due to the Israeli-born actress’ background.

The 36-year-old star previously served in the Israeli military for two years before she became a model and then a superstar in movies, Deadline magazine reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Gal Gadot Hypes Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ With Unreal Shot)

Gadot’s thriller reportedly will face the same fate as “Wonder Woman” did in 2017 when Lebanon blocked the film from appearing in the country over the actress’ service in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the outlet noted. At the time, the film was also banned in Qatar. (RELATED: Gal Gadot Opens Up About Parenting During Coronavirus And Avoiding ‘Watching The News’ When Her Kids Are Around)

The superstar’s sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” was also banned in 2020 in Lebanon, and during the pandemic, the movie houses were closed in Kuwait.

The film will however run in the rest of the Middle East as of this weekend, the outlet noted. Also featuring stars like Annette Bening and Kenneth Branagh, “Death on the Nile” follows the murder of a young heiress on a Nile river steamer and hits theaters in the U.S. on Friday.

The “Red Notice” star has voiced her support for her home country on social media. In 2021, Gadot faced attacks over her post about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in which she called for both sides to live in peace.

“My heart breaks,” Gadot captioned her post on Instagram and Twitter. “My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people.”

“This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long,” she added. “Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end. I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.”