Massive Great White Shark Gets Found On A Beach In North Carolina

A gigantic shark was found on a beach in North Carolina.

Dana Rose shared some photos to Instagram of a massive great white shark that washed up on a beach in Hatteras, North Carolina, and the photos need to be seen to be believed.

Take a look at this beast of a shark below.

Want to see a much scarier photo? Check out the snap of the shark’s teeth below. It might keep you out of the ocean for a very long time.

You know how everyone laughs at me when I say we need to go to war with nature? Well, who is laughing now?

Imagine going for a nice swim in the ocean and then coming across that absurdly massive shark. You’d be nothing more than an afternoon snack.

If you make me choose between sharks or humans, it’s not a tough call at all. I’ll order the damn navy to start taking these things out before I allow the sharks to win.

It’s us or them, and I don’t plan on losing this battle. Prepare to drop depth charges and fight to the brutal end!

