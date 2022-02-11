As Invasion Looms, Biden Ignores Press To Go Take Selfies

As a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms, President Biden stopped to take selfies with White House officials on his way to Camp David Friday. Biden did not stop to talk to the press.

President Biden boards Marine One en route for Camp David as the US warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine could occur during the Olympics, which ends Feb. 20. pic.twitter.com/g6mp8WXzpX — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) February 11, 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Friday morning that Russia could invade Ukraine “at any time.” Less than an hour before President Biden left for Camp David for the weekend, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan urged Americans in Ukraine to evacuate “as soon as possible.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Speak Loudly And Carry A Small Stick’: Republicans Blast Biden’s Response To Putin’s Escalation In Ukraine)

The president and other White House officials haven’t said whether the U.S. would take military action to defend Ukraine. In an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt Thursday, Biden said of Russian president Vladimir Putin, “I’m hoping, that if in fact he’s foolish enough to go in, he’s smart enough not to in fact do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens.”

Biden’s indecision on whether the U.S. would defend Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion has drawn the criticism of some Republicans in Congress.

“Biden has given Putin the upper hand at almost every turn,” Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse told the Daily Caller in a statement Tuesday. He said the president was “letting Russia dictate reciprocal diplomatic representation, waiving sanctions on NordStream 2, and turning the page from Paul Whelan and Alexei Navalny’s unjust imprisonment.” (RELATED: ‘Enormous Human Cost’: Sullivan Warns Of Consequences Of War In Ukraine)

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz echoed Sasse’s sentiment, criticizing Biden on the Senate Floor Monday. “The Russian troops on the Ukrainian border are Joe Biden’s fault. And they are Senate Democrats’ fault for being unwilling to stand up to a president of their own party,” Cruz said.