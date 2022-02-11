James Carville Takes Shot At Democrats Obsessing Over Donald Trump

Democratic strategist James Carville took shots at Democrats for obsessing over former President Donald Trump on CNN Thursday.

CNN host John Berman asked about the potential role the Jan. 6th select committee will play for Democrats in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. Carville answered that the American people want an election about improving their lives, not Trump.

“Look, you got to wait and see when the committee comes out. I suspect their findings are going to be intriguing and devastating,” he said. “But people don’t want to know about it. People want an election about their lives. They don’t want an election about a former president. They don’t want an election about any of this. And if you’ve shown substantial policies that improve people’s lives and you’ve run on that like we did in 2018, you will be successful.”

“What you can do is talk about how you’re going to improve American lives and win elections … I want to be Dr. Win The Election and that has to be our entire focus between now and November.”

Berman asked if the Democrats’ electoral strategy should not be pinned on Trump. Carville said Democrats need to focus on the voters’ “families, lives, community and city” rather than the former president. (RELATED: James Carville Blames ‘Stupid Wokeness’ For Democrat Losses: ‘Some Of These People Need To Go To A Woke Detox Center’)

“People have an opinion on Trump, and that opinion is going to change in a period of time when events unfold over the year,” Carville said. “You have a set number of time that you have to talk to voters, and the voter wants to hear what you’re doing about their families, lives, community and their city. I’m worried about fighting the crime rate, right now. Donald Trump is not at the foremost of my mind.”

The Jan. 6 Committee, largely made up of House Democrats, has conducted investigations, subpoenas and requested documents and records to unfold the events that took place at the Capitol riot. The RNC formally censured Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger for their participation in the select committee in early February.