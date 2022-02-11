GOP Senate Candidate Slammed For Ad That Shows Him Shooting At Biden, Pelosi

A Republican candidate challenging Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly released a wild west-themed campaign ad that shows him shooting at President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Kelly himself.

The ad depicts the Democratic trio as “Old Joe,” “Shifty Kelly” and “Crazyface Pelosi,” facing off against Jim Lamon, the Republican vying for Kelly’s seat. It reenacts a classic western standoff, including a desert landscape, frontier town and cowboy dress, with Lamon standing across from the three as townspeople complain about gas prices and “open borders.”

After the actors playing Kelly and Biden draw guns and the actor playing Pelosi draws a knife, Lamon shoots the weapons out of all of their hands, forcing them to flee.

“The good people of Arizona have had enough of you,” Lamon said before shooting at them. “It’s time for a showdown.”

The ad was criticized, especially since it showed Lamon shooting at Kelly, whose wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, was nearly assassinated in a 2011 mass shooting. (RELATED: Gabby Giffords Gets Standing Ovation As She Returns To Congress To Vote)

“Absurd and desperate,” fellow GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters said in a statement to The Arizona Republic. “Fits his campaign.”

“When you don’t have substance, I guess this is what you resort to,” said Stephanie Grisham, former President Donald Trump’s onetime press secretary. “It’s petty & dangerous & it’s beneath Arizona voters who deserve so much more.”

Kelly ousted Republican Sen. Martha McSally in a 2020 special election, and he is seeking a full term in 2022. His race is likely to be one of the most competitive in the country, and it could tip the balance of the 50-50 Senate which Democrats control with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaker vote.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.