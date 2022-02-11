Biden’s Puppy Commander Will Make TV Debut On Super Bowl Sunday

President Joe Biden’s puppy, Commander, will make his television debut on Super Bowl Sunday as part of Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl XVIII” broadcast.

“Hi there. I’m Jill Biden, here at the White House with our new puppy, Commander,” the first lady explained in a clip shared Thursday from FLOTUS’ office on Twitter. The post was noted by NBC News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Here’s A Christmas Message From Champ And Major, Joe Biden’s Dogs)

“You know, Valentine’s Day is one of my favorite holidays because it’s all about love,” she added. “What’s so wonderful about having pets is they bring us unconditional love, joy and comfort every day. All of us are wishing you a very happy Valentine’s Day.”

It is the first time we got a real look at the Bidens’ German Shepherd puppy that joined the family back in December. In January, the first lady announced that a shorthair tabby cat named Willow had arrived at the White House too.

The Bidens had two other German Shepherds. An older pup, 13-year-old Champ, passed away in June. Major, a rescue dog, was in the news several times in the spring of 2021 for a couple of alleged biting incidents involving Secret Service members and White House personnel. (RELATED: White House Dogs Champ And Major To Appear During Puppy Bowl)

After the aggressive incidents, Major went back to the Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he reportedly underwent more training. The first lady’s spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, told CNN the Bidens ultimately decided “it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends.”