Joe Rogan Defends Whoopi, Says She Shouldn’t Have Been Suspended For Holocaust Comments

Podcaster Joe Rogan defended “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg and said she shouldn’t have been suspended over her comments about the Holocaust not being about race.

“The Whoopi thing, yeah,” Rogan explained Thursday during “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast to his guest comedian Dave Smith. It starts at the 49:14 minute mark.

“First of all, I 100% support Whoopi’s ability to express incorrect opinions,” he added. “Like, I don’t think she should have been removed from that show, at all. Even though those ladies [On The View] tried to deplatform me all the time. I don’t think they should be deplatformed.” (RELATED: Social Media Users Call For Fauci To Debate Vaccine Skeptic Following Interview On ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’)

“I think the best way to counter bad opinions is with good opinions,” the podcast host continued. “And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with someone expressing it. And I don’t think what she said was so ridiculously outrageous.” (RELATED: ‘You Can’t Just Cancel The Show’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Defend Joe Rogan)

Rogan said he “understand her perspective,” but made it clear he didn’t “agree with it at all” because it was “historically incorrect.” He also pointed out how during World War II Germany’s dictator Adolf Hitler was trying to “create the ultimate race.”

Smith said what Goldberg said was “inaccurate” but it wasn’t “malicious,” and it wasn’t like she was saying she hates Jewish people.

The host noted how she apologized and said the correct way to handle that is to “have more discussions about it.” Rogan also reiterated that Goldberg shouldn’t be “suspended” and isn’t a “bad person.”

“I’m 100% in support of Whoopi Goldberg keeping her job,” the host added, later in the segment. “And not being suspended.”

Goldberg was taken off the ABC talk show for two weeks after she said the Holocaust “isn’t about race.” She then apologized, but appeared to double down on her initial comments during an interview on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”