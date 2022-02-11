Israel Adesanya Voices Support For Joe Rogan, Says He’s One Of The Most ‘Humble Motherf**kers’ He Knows

UFC superstar Israel Adesanya is a huge fan of Joe Rogan.

Recently, there has been a massive and well-coordinated attack carried out against Joe Rogan in an attempt to cancel him, and an out-of-context video resurfaced of him using the n-word. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Support Grows For Joe Rogan As The Mob Tries To Ruin His Life. Here Are The Best Reactions https://t.co/0RFfoqiTrw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

Well, don’t count the UFC star in the group of people trying to pile on. In fact, he’s a massive fan of the UFC commentator and podcast host.

‘F**ked Up’: Joe Rogan Breaks His Silence On Video Of Him Repeatedly Saying The N-Word https://t.co/wwjE5YRThA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

Adesanya told the media the following during a recent press conference ahead of UFC 271:

There’s a lot of c*nts in this game. There’s a lot of snakes in this game. I’ve been in this fight game since 2008, and Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf**kers I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Understand that…F**k the noise. You know what they’re trying to do. You can’t control them, man. He’s got the biggest platform in the world right now. So, that’s my n*gga, Joe Rogan. F**k the noise.

You can watch BroBible’s video of his comments below.

Props to Adesanya for speaking his mind and saying what a lot of people think. I always say you should judge someone by what their friends say about them.

Has a single person close to Rogan come out with any allegations that he’s a bad guy? No. In fact, it’s been the exact opposite.

Everyone who knows him has done nothing but support him during the efforts to cancel him.

‘Slippery Slope’: Spotify CEO Reveals If Joe Rogan Will Be Canceled https://t.co/fVC3vN7yYr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 7, 2022

Now, one of the best athletes on the planet has come out in support of the popular podcast host. Not only did Adesanya come out in support of Rogan, but he did it with incredibly blunt comments.

He left no wiggle room for people to misinterpret his comments. He 100% stands with Rogan.

The people trying to cancel Joe Rogan are spineless cowards, and should be treated as such. As Americans, we can’t let the pro-censorship crowd win. pic.twitter.com/YyxAtNcnMC — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 7, 2022

Hopefully, more and more people use common sense and choose to stand with Rogan. We simply can’t let the woke mob win.