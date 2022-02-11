Harvard Prof And Former Obama Official Calls For Crackdown On Protesting Truckers, Including Slashing Tires And Cancelling Insurance

Juliette Kayyem, a lecturer at the Harvard Kennedy School and an official in former President Barack Obama’s Department of Homeland Security, called for truck drivers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 policies to be arrested on Thursday.

The convoy protest, applauded by right wing media as a “freedom protest,” is an economic and security issue now. The Ambassador Bridge link constitutes 28% of annual trade movement between US and Canada. Slash the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers, and move the trucks ✔️ https://t.co/nvRQTfPWir — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) February 10, 2022

“Slash the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers, and move the trucks,” Kayyem said Thursday morning.

Trust me, I will not run out of ways to make this hurt: cancel their insurance; suspend their drivers licenses; prohibit any future regulatory certification for truckers, etc. Have we learned nothing? These things fester when there are no consequences. https://t.co/JnKOy7EuHd — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) February 10, 2022

“Trust me, I will not run out of ways to make this hurt: cancel their insurance; suspend their drivers licenses; prohibit any future regulatory certification for truckers, etc.” she said. “Have we learned nothing? These things fester when there are no consequences.”

“Earlier today, I tweeted something that has been used by others to suggest I was promoting vigilantism,” Kayyem said late Thursday. “I was not. People have the freedom to protest. Governments have the responsibility to protect public safety. That was what I intended to say.”

Goodbye Esper.

Hello DefSec Tom Cotton?

(I know nothing but just highly attuned to ambition masked as a tweet).⬇️https://t.co/xJA7E7dMws — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) June 3, 2020

When Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton called for an “overwhelming display of force” to dispel violent riots during the summer of 2020, Kayyem accused him of gunning for a job as Defense Secretary and said his statement was “ambition masked as a tweet.” (RELATED: After Two Years Of COVID Restrictions, Trudeau Accuses Trucker Convoy Of Interfering With Daily Life)

She also called former President Donald Trump’s attempt to deploy the military to dispel protests in June 2020 “ahistorical” and “dangerous,” and she said “when Trump defenders invoke military use in LA Riots, it exposes how little they know about #homelandsecurity.”

The trucker convoy protests in Canada began in late January and have steadily grown, blocking major transportation routes, including the Ambassador Bridge connecting Canada to Detroit.

Kayyem did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

