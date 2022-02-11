No One Has Ever Worn A Chocolate Dress Better Than Katy Perry Did At An NFL Event

No one has ever worn a chocolate dress better than Katy Perry did when she stepped out for the NFL Honors show Thursday night.
The 37-year-old singer looked absolutely incredible in the strapless, form-fitted dark brown number with a high leg slit in the series of photos she posted on Instagram ahead of her appearance at the award event. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)
She completed the terrific look with her hair slicked back, chocolate gloves, high heels and a sparkling football-shaped clutch. The purse reportedly had the ticket price of $4,000, according to Page Six. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)
View this post on Instagram
She captioned her post, “damn should I retire. #NFLHonors.”
Video later surfaced on social media showing her at the event and truly stealing the show. Check it out!
Katy Perry looks amazing tonight at NFL event WOW pic.twitter.com/T52lyVHpb3
— (@loveperrysk) February 11, 2022
The superstar singer’s social media account is also truly can’t-miss, with one example after another of her terrific fashion sense.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.