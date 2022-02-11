No One Has Ever Worn A Chocolate Dress Better Than Katy Perry Did At An NFL Event

No one has ever worn a chocolate dress better than Katy Perry did when she stepped out for the NFL Honors show Thursday night.

The 37-year-old singer looked absolutely incredible in the strapless, form-fitted dark brown number with a high leg slit in the series of photos she posted on Instagram ahead of her appearance at the award event. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She completed the terrific look with her hair slicked back, chocolate gloves, high heels and a sparkling football-shaped clutch. The purse reportedly had the ticket price of $4,000, according to Page Six. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

She captioned her post, “damn should I retire. #NFLHonors.”

Video later surfaced on social media showing her at the event and truly stealing the show. Check it out!

Katy Perry looks amazing tonight at NFL event WOW pic.twitter.com/T52lyVHpb3 — (@loveperrysk) February 11, 2022

The superstar singer’s social media account is also truly can’t-miss, with one example after another of her terrific fashion sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.