Kentucky Dems Exploit Trans Child Who’s Bad At Sports To Fight Bill Barring Males From Girls’ Sports

Kentucky state Senate Democrats are hoping to strike down proposed legislation requiring students to play on sports teams that align with their biological gender, the Louisville Courier Journal reported Thursday.

Fischer Wells, a 12-year-old biological male, plays on a girls’ field hockey team at Westport Middle School, the Courier Journal reported. State lawmakers heard testimony Thursday that a bill they’re considering would require children like Wells to compete in athletic events only against members of their own biological sex, according to the Courier Journal. Wells’ school only has a field hockey team for girls, and the bill would reportedly eliminate Wells’ opportunity to play the sport.

Wells’ mother described her child as “not the greatest field hockey player,” according to the Journal. Meanwhile, Wells’ father said his child’s lack of athletic prowess, even on the girls’ team, shows that biological sex does not provide an advantage in athletic competition.

Anti-trans bills are moving with remarkable speed through statehouses from Arizona to Kentucky to Mississippi to Alaska and beyond. Some bills threaten to remove trans children from gender-affirming homes, or charge parents of trans kids with child abuse. https://t.co/x8C0b9Eid5 — The Intercept (@theintercept) February 4, 2022

Senate Bill 83 would prohibit boys from competing in girls’ sports, including children who are biologically male but say they are female. (RELATED: Activists Are Trying To Normalize Pedophilia And Corporate Media Is Helping Them)

“As the father of a daughter and the grandfather of a granddaughter, this is personal,” Republican state Sen. Robby Mills, a sponsor of the bill, said, according to the Courier Journal. Mills said the bill’s goal was “to protect the many years of progress this country has made with the passage of Title IX, which was created to enhance athletic opportunity for young women.”

The legislation comes amid a wave of concern about the participation of males in girls’ and women’s sports. Lia Thomas, who competed for the University of Pennsylvania men’s swim team for three years before claiming to be a woman and dominating women’s swim at the national level, sparked dozens of international headlines and several rule changes within the sport.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.