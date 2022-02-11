Boston Mayor Roasted By Critics During Awkward Livestream

A Facebook livestream by Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was flooded with comments criticizing her city’s COVID-19 restrictions.

WATCH: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s Livestream didn’t work out how she hoped! 😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/HsJ6Qdr8Bo — Election Wizard 🚛 (@ElectionWiz) February 11, 2022

A recording of the livestream shared on Friday morning showed Wu attempting to host a casual conversation with voters only to be met with dozens of critical comments such as demands for her resignation or questions like “Why do you hate kids? Teachers? Cops? Firemen?” or “How long will you mandate tyranny?”

“So, she’s unable to join,” Wu said, referring to an unnamed member of Congress. She appeared to be stalling while she waited for a co-host to join the livestream.

“In the meantime, I will try to kill time by responding to any questions anyone has,” Wu said while laughing and not acknowledging the numerous negative comments.

“Sad for our beloved Boston businesses,” one user commented. After ignoring several dozen critical comments, Wu acknowledged one user who wished her a happy Lunar New Year. “Yes, year of the tiger,” she said. (RELATED: ‘I Didn’t Even Vote For You’: Citizen Derails Presser For Boston Mayor Michelle Wu)

“Okay, we’re checking with the congresswoman’s team, and if it comes down to it, I will log out and log back in,” she said, shifting in her chair and growing visibly annoyed.

“What’s your favorite thing about Boston winter,” Wu said, as if reading a comment on the livestream, although none of the commenter actually asked that question. “I love snow,” she said.

Criticism of the mayor’s management of COVID-19 continued pouring in until the end of the video. Numerous people called for Wu’s recall or demanded she resign. “Why don’t you care about your people,” one user asked.

Wu banned unvaccinated people ages 12 or older from restaurants and other indoor venues in January.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.