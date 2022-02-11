Video Appears To Show Canadian Police Visiting Home Of Woman Who Supported The Truckers On Facebook

A video circulating on social media appears to show a member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) showing up at a woman’s home who expressed support for the trucker convoy on Facebook and handing out a pamphlet on what counts as a peaceful protest.

The video, posted to Facebook Thursday by Nadine Ellis-Maffei, appears to show an OPP officer visiting Ellis-Maffei’s home in Peterborough after she allegedly interacted with content on Facebook in support of the truckers protesting vaccine mandates. Ellis Maffei wrote on Facebook that she was making dinner when she heard a knock at the door.

“Sorry since you’re at my home, can I just get your name and your badge number?” Ellis-Maffei is heard asking.

The officer identifies herself before handing the woman a pamphlet which she says “is just some information about peaceful protests, that’s all it is.”

“Okay, so you saw something on my Facebook?” Ellis-Maffei asked. Ellis-Maffei posted on Facebook that she interacted with a “group that supported the freedom movement to end mandates and in support of the freedom convoy.”

“No, on the Facebook group,” the officer responded.

OPP Officer in Ontario pays visit to personal residence after noting she commented on anti mandate protest. Admits to monitoring online activity. pic.twitter.com/NG2SZwgGX9 — Unacceptable Rowan (@canmericanized) February 11, 2022

“Okay and [you] decided to come to my personal residence to give me information about peaceful protests?” Ellis-Maffei questioned.

“Yes,” the smiling officer responded.

“Are you guys now monitoring people’s Facebook pages or Facebook groups as to who comments to what their status updates are or what they’re doing or what-”

“Just because of the protest happening province-wide, yes we have been monitoring the protests, so there’s a protest coming up, I’m simply providing you with information about a peaceful protest and now I am leaving, that is all,” the officer said.

“So the OPP are watching what people are doing on Facebook in different groups, whether or not they’re commenting, participating, liking and you guys are now doing service calls to give people information about peaceful protests?”

“It’s just a proactive measure to make sure you understand your right to go about peaceful protesting,” the officer said.

“Absolutely, I have a copy of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms so I’m well within that and very understanding of that,” Ellis-Maffei said. “I’m hoping that you guys aren’t going to waste our tax dollars continuing to do this to everybody, but now it’s nice to know we’re being watched.”

The officer then left. (RELATED: ‘Canada Has Absolutely ZERO Jurisdiction’: GiveSendGo Slams Judge Trying To Freeze Funds For Truckers)

The Daily Caller has reached out multiple times to the OPP but has not received a response at the time of publication.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a state of emergency Friday, warning truckers who are protesting vaccine mandates they would be severely fined and jailed should they fail to comply with orders.

“To whose who have attempted to disrupt our way of life by targeting our lifelines for food, fuel and goods across our borders, to those trying to force a political agenda through disruption, intimidation and chaos, my message to you is this: your right to make a political statement does not outweigh the right of hundreds of thousands of workers to earn their living,” Ford said, according to BBC.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency Sunday over the protest, with Ottawa police seizing truckers’ fuel supply while a judge outlawed honking.