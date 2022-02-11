SWAT Officer Shot In Bulletproof Vest While Serving Drug Warrant In Philadelphia

A SWAT officer wearing a bulletproof vest was shot in the chest Friday while serving a drug warrant in Philadelphia.

SWAT officers were serving a drug warrant in a North Philadelphia three-story building, according to FOX 29. As the team neared the third floor, a suspect opened fire through a wall and shot the lead officer once in the chest, the outlet reported.

SWAT OFFICER SHOT: A Philadelphia police SWAT officer was taken to the hospital after sources say he was shot in his bulletproof vest in North Philadelphia while serving a warrant. https://t.co/w8eUaMEEX6 — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) February 11, 2022

The round got stuck in the officer’s bulletproof vest, according to FOX 29. Meanwhile, the still-armed suspect escaped the third floor through a window and made his way to the second floor roof, the outlet reported.

SWAT found the suspect at the back of the building, with one officer opening fire and missing, according to FOX 29. The suspect was arrested while on the second floor. (RELATED: Shooting At Hotel Leaves One Officer Dead, Another Fighting For Their Life)

The suspect had an active arrest warrant for narcotics distribution, according to FOX 29. Police suspected that the property where the shooting took place was being used to make narcotics, the outlet reported.

The officer who was shot was taken to a local hospital, where he was discharged Friday, according to FOX 29.