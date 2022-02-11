REPORT: Auburn Is Not Firing Bryan Harsin

Bryan Harsin is reportedly remaining as Auburn’s football coach.

Over the past week, the Tigers have been engulfed by chaos, and there were many moments when it looked like Harsin might be shown the exit.

However, it’s apparently not going to happen.

Will Auburn Fire Football Coach Bryan Harsin? Things Don’t Look Good https://t.co/tx2vdTo9o7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 11, 2022

According to Pete Thamel, Auburn officials are expected to announce at some point that Harsin won’t be fired and will be kept around as the football coach of the Tigers.

From me a @ClowESPN: Auburn officials are expected to announce today they are keeping coach Bryan Harsin. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 11, 2022

What an absolute disaster for everyone involved. This has been nothing short of an absolute circus. It’s almost like the people at Auburn are just making it up on the fly.

Not only does it seem like they’re making it up on the fly, but I’m stunned Harsin is keeping his job. How do you have all this chaos and then allow him to keep coaching?

My guess is that they simply couldn’t find cause to fire him.

REPORT: This SEC Football Team Is ‘Actively’ Trying To Fire Their Coach https://t.co/s4hnstmMUd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 11, 2022

Having to pay Harsin north of $18 million if he was fired without cause was apparently too large of a number for the Tigers to deal with.

Now, against all odds, he’s kept his job!

‘Bullsh*’t’: Auburn Football Coach Bryan Harsin Breaks His Silence As The Program Is On The Brink https://t.co/hRvZRqUTgb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 5, 2022

It’s just another example of college football truly being the best sport on the planet.