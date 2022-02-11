Editorial

REPORT: Auburn Is Not Firing Bryan Harsin

Apr 17, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin watches his team during the first quarter of the spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Bryan Harsin is reportedly remaining as Auburn’s football coach.

Over the past week, the Tigers have been engulfed by chaos, and there were many moments when it looked like Harsin might be shown the exit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it’s apparently not going to happen.

According to Pete Thamel, Auburn officials are expected to announce at some point that Harsin won’t be fired and will be kept around as the football coach of the Tigers.

What an absolute disaster for everyone involved. This has been nothing short of an absolute circus. It’s almost like the people at Auburn are just making it up on the fly.

Not only does it seem like they’re making it up on the fly, but I’m stunned Harsin is keeping his job. How do you have all this chaos and then allow him to keep coaching?

My guess is that they simply couldn’t find cause to fire him.

Having to pay Harsin north of $18 million if he was fired without cause was apparently too large of a number for the Tigers to deal with.

Now, against all odds, he’s kept his job!

It’s just another example of college football truly being the best sport on the planet.