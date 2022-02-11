The SEC Generates $777.8 Million In Revenue, Each School Gets Roughly $54.6 Million

The SEC printed money this past fiscal year.

According to ESPN, the powerhouse football conference generated $777.8 million in revenue during the 2021-22 fiscal year, which is an insanely high amount of cash. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Each member of the conference gets about $54.6 million, according to the same report.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said the following in statement about the revenue:

The commitment of the SEC’s 14 universities to provide an impactful and lasting student-athlete experience is enhanced exponentially by the substantial revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference. As a direct result of this distribution, SEC universities provide their student-athletes exceptional instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health and wellness support and life-skill development that is unmatched in intercollegiate athletics.

That is a ton of money, but fans shouldn’t be surprised. College football is the biggest earner of all the college sports, and the SEC is a college football powerhouse of a conference.

Yes, as a Big Ten man I can still admit that the SEC is the best college football conference in the country right now.

Look no further than the recent national titles for proof of that fact.

Well, when you dominate on the gridiron, you’re going to print money. That’s simply a fact, and the SEC generated an outrageous amount of cash during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

It’s also great to see big numbers given all the fears and concerns about COVID-19 crushing schools’ finances.

Clearly, the SEC isn’t hurting at all. Props to the conference for making money. Even as a B1G supporter, I love to see it.