Joe Rogan Pulls Out Of The UFC 271 Broadcast Amid Efforts To Cancel Him

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Joe Rogan won’t be on the UFC 271 broadcast Saturday night.

The superstar podcaster had been slated to commentate the massive fight card, but he has pulled out for an unknown scheduling reason, according to Aaron Bronsteter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At this time, there really aren’t many more details about why Rogan won’t be on the mic.

This is a very strange situation, and something tells me there might be more going on than what meets the eye.

Rogan has been the target of a well-coordinated and planned attack to cancel him and ruin his life. Yet, he’s done a solid enough job of combating wave after wave of attacks.

However, UFC 271 is a ESPN+ PPV event. Is there a chance that ESPN doesn’t want any heat associated with Rogan being on the call?

It’s hard to say, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all. After all, we all know ESPN loves going woke. It wouldn’t shock me at all if Rogan was removed to avoid more outrage.

I’m not saying that’s what happened, but we have to look at the data in front of us. At the 11th hour he’s out because of a scheduling issue.

How did Rogan not know about this scheduling issue earlier?

Hopefully, this is truly nothing but a minor situation, but I think fans are owed some answers.