Minneapolis Rioters Vandalize Buildings, Block Traffic After Amir Locke Death

Rioters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sprayed local businesses, caused damage to some municipal buildings and blocked traffic Friday night while demanding justice for Amir Locke, who was shot to death by a Minneapolis SWAT unit acting on a no-knock search warrant.

Approximately 50-100 protestors took to the streets of Minneapolis Friday night. They marched through the city and gathered outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s fifth precinct, according to Fox 9 Minneapolis.

The demonstrations, which reportedly remained largely peaceful, nevertheless resulted in the protesters blocking the traffic, erecting barricades, and throwing bike racks and other objects into the streets.

Chants for Amir Locke and Winston Smith as black bloc Antifa disrupted traffic and graffitied all up and down Lake Street in Minneapolis tonight. pic.twitter.com/6FCWzXamM0 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 12, 2022

The rioters spray painted slogans like “Amir Locke,” “Destroy MPD” and “Winston Smith” on a number of buildings, as they marched down the streets of the city. (RELATED: Murderapolis: City At Center Of George Floyd Protests Hits All-Time High Murder Record)

Videos of the incident also show the participants of the riot throwing rocks and breaking the windows of the police precinct, which has been encircled with fences since the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020.

Outside the Minneapolis Police 5th Precinct where protesters spray-painted & threw rocks at the building, cracking windows. Phones & cameras weren’t allowed so it was difficult to capture. Police never appeared. The precinct has been barricaded with fences since 2020. pic.twitter.com/gwC9pC7Dau — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 12, 2022

Locke, 22, was killed Feb. 2 by a SWAT team who had a no-knock warrant. Bodycam footage of the incident released by the police showed Locke, who was not named in the warrant, sleeping on a couch when the special forces group entered the apartment.