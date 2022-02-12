‘I’m All For It’: Rand Paul Supports ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protests At Super Bowl, DC

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said Thursday that he would be “all for” large-scale anti-mandate protests like the one occupying the Canadian capital at the Super Bowl and in Washington, D.C.

Paul sat down for an interview with The Daily Signal, where he was asked to comment on the NBC News’ report about Freedom Convoy-like protests poised to take place in Los Angeles during the Super Bowl and in the nation’s capital for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

“I’m all for it,” Paul said. “Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights, you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates.”

WATCH:

“And some of this, we started,” he added. “We put [COVID-19] mandates on truckers coming across the border from Canada so then they put mandates on, and the truckers are annoyed. They’re riding in a cab by themselves, most of them for eight, 10-hour long hauls, and they just want to do what they want to do. It’s their own business.”