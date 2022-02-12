Several Thousand Ukrainians Gather In Protest Of Russian Invasion

Protests erupted in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv against the threat of a Russian invasion, Reuters reported Saturday.

The protesters, numbering in the thousands, marched though central Kyiv while patriotically chanting “Glory to Ukraine,” according to Reuters.

They reportedly waved banners with slogans including “Ukrainians will resist” and “Invaders must die” in an expression of solidarity as over 100,000 Russian troops sit on the Ukrainian border.

The protests came on the same day as a phone call between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which failed to bring any major breakthroughs to avert the potential Russian invasion.

Several thousand Ukrainians rallied in Kyiv to show unity amid fears of a Russian invasion https://t.co/1dPsn2E9uA pic.twitter.com/xIDuGSoLCO — Reuters (@Reuters) February 12, 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen “at any time” on Friday as new satellite imagery showed even more Russian troops and supplies on the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged that a Russian invasion was possible, but encouraged citizens to remain calm, saying that “the best friend of our enemies is panic in our country,” according to Reuters. (RELATED: Sullivan: ‘Very Distinct Possibility’ Russia Will Move On Ukraine, Americans Should Leave ‘Immediately’)

Zelenskiy continued, saying Ukrainians “have to be ready each day. It did not begin yesterday. It began in 2014. So, we are ready and this is why we are here.”

The chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, Valery Zaluzhny, highlighted the preparedness and weaponry of the Ukrainian military, saying “we are ready to meet enemies and not with flowers, but with Stingers, Javelins and NLAW,” according to Reuters.