Editorial

REPORT: Urban Meyer’s Steakhouse In Columbus Is Being Sold And Getting A Name Change

Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Urban Meyer has reportedly taken another loss.

According to Ben Koo, Urban Chophouse is being sold to Shawn Shahnazi, and it will completely wipe the former Ohio State coach from the brand. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Urban Chophouse opened in May, but didn’t even make it a single year as Meyer’s legacy fell apart after being fired by the Jaguars.

It has been a rough year for Urban Meyer. First, he burns just about every bridge imaginable in Jacksonville before getting fired, and he’s now losing the steakhouse featuring his name.

He’s taking loss after loss. I would say I feel bad for the guy, but we all know that I don’t.

It’s also amazing how Urban Meyer went from being looked at as one of the greatest coaches of all time to being a joke in less than a year.

Has anyone in the sports world had their legacy fall apart quicker? I don’t think so.

Best of luck to Meyer in any future endeavors. He’s going to need it.