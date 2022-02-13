Ex-Con Anthony Weiner Debuts Radio Show With Curtis Sliwa

Anthony Weiner has returned to politics as the co-host of a new radio show called “The Left vs. The Right,” which debuted Saturday.

Weiner is co-hosting the radio program with former GOP mayoral candidate for New York City, Curtis Sliwa.

Sliwa mentioned Weiner’s scandals and the years Weiner has been removed from radio. “He’s done talk radio — but that was right before he imploded completely,” Sliwa said, according to Daily News. Sliwa also noted that the show, which is set to air on WABC-AM’s 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. slot on Saturdays, will touch on Weiner’s scandals as well as sports and politics, according to the Daily News report.

JUST IN: Anthony Weiner to co-host radio show with Curtis Sliwa, is ready for ‘tough questions’ https://t.co/Is2vrRXtlO pic.twitter.com/eqhB1OBBqY — New York Post (@nypost) February 11, 2022

Weiner, the one-time rising star of the Democrat party, has been embroiled in multiple sexting scandals. Weiner’s most recent scandal landed the former congressman in a federal penitentiary in 2017 after he sent lurid text messages to a fifteen-year-old girl.

The news of Weiner’s upcoming radio show comes amidst increased media attention around his divorce from Clinton confidant, Huma Abedin. Weiner said that he and his wife are just waiting on the “courts to catch up” with the divorce agreement they have privately negotiated, according to the New York Post.

Abedin and Weiner’s divorce has been surrounded by a media circus since Abedin first filed for divorce in 2017. Abedin, who initially stayed with Weiner after his first sexting scandal when he accidentally posted lewd photos of himself to Twitter, said she reached her“last straw” after Weiner’s dalliance with a minor.