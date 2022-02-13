Ottawa Mayor And ‘Freedom Convoy’ Reach Deal, Protesters To Clear Residential Zones

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson announced Sunday that his office and the “Freedom Convoy” protesters came to an agreement requiring protesters to clear residential zones in the next 72 hours.

BREAKING: Ottawa mayor Jim Watson just released a letter — which he says has been agreed to by convoy protest organizer Tamara Lich — for the demonstrators to leave “residential” areas by tomorrow. — Alex Boutilier (@alexboutilier) February 13, 2022

Watson sent a letter to Tamara Lich, a “Freedom Convoy” organizer, on Saturday where he spelled out his concerns with some of the ongoing protests, according to the CBC.

“My overarching concern is for the safety and security of our residents, business owners and workers in the downtown core, who are innocent collateral damage of this unprecedented national and international demonstration,” Watson said in the letter, according to the CBC. “Our residents are exhausted and on edge, and our small businesses impacted by your blockades are teetering on the brink of permanent closure.”

Lich responded with a letter where she agreed to Watson’s request to clear truckers out of residential zones as the protests “consolidate” on Parliament Hill, according to Fox News. Lich noted that the Freedom Convoy Board would have to get “buy in from the truckers” before the move could take place.

The “Freedom Convoy” protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates have blocked roads and access points across Canada for over two weeks, the CBC reported. (RELATED: ‘I’m All For It’: Rand Paul Supports ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protests At Super Bowl, DC)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated Friday that protesters participating in the “Freedom Convoy” would get criminal records that could have a lasting effect on their lives.

“We’ve heard your frustration with COVID, with the measures that are there to keep people safe,” Trudeau said, calling for an end to the protests. “We’ve heard you. It’s time to go home now.”