Dick Butkus Says The Bengals Should Watch ‘Saving Private Ryan’ To Prepare For The Rams

Dick Butkus Tweet (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CiW_DgxCnQ and Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Dick Butkus had a hall of fame tweet about the Super Bowl.

The Rams and Bengals will take the field Sunday night in Los Angeles to play for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI, and legendary Bears linebacker thinks Joe Burrow and his line are in huge trouble. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Hope the @Bengals offensive line watches the opening scene from saving private ryan so they know what they are up against,” Butkus tweeted Saturday night.

This is a first ballot hall of fame tweet from Butkus. What an incredible comment. The fact he typed it out and hit send is amazing on so many different levels.

I would say leave the World War II analogies to me, but I can’t get enough of this one. It 100% has my stamp of approval.

For those of you who don’t know, the opening scene of “Saving Private Ryan” shows American troops battling on D-Day, and it’s incredibly graphic.

Butkus apparently believes Joe Burrow’s line might meet a similar fate against the stout defense of the Rams.

Let us know what you think of his tweet in the comments below, and make sure to catch the game at 6:30 EST on NBC!