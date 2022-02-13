Herschel Walker Says Joe Rogan ‘Is Not A Racist,’ Rips Cancel Culture

Herschel Walker, retired NFL star-turned-Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, defended podcast host Joe Rogan against cancel culture on a Sunday episode of “Unfiltered.”

Fox News host Dan Bongino said the Left classifies groups of people as “victims” in order to enforce cancel culture. He then cited fighter Terrance McKinney’s Feb. 6 tweet saying Rogan is “not a racist” and doesn’t need people telling him what to find offensive. He added that both McKinnney and Herschel refuse to be victims in a culture “where everyone is seemingly a victim.”

Walker defended Rogan and said society must escape cancel culture due to the First Amendment’s guarantee of having the right to free speech and expression. (RELATED: ‘Freedom Of Speech Is Being Threatened’: Tulsi Gabbard Defends Joe Rogan Against Critics’ Attempts To ‘Censor’ Him)

“I’m sad, because I know Joe Rogan is not a racist. He’s a great guy and I love Joe Rogan and I want to tell Joe Rogan to ‘keep doing your thing.’ And we got to get out of this cancel culture because in the First Amendment it gives you the right to say what you want to say,” Walker said. “First of all, if you don’t agree with the Left, you’re going to be canceled out. That’s the reason I decided to run.”

“Right now, I want everyone to stand up and say ‘the buck stops here’ and that’s what I’m trying to tell them right now while I’m running the buck is going to stop with Herschel Walker because I love America.”

Rogan came under fire after music artist India Arie posted a video of the podcast host using the n-word and joking about the film “Planet of the Apes” in a black neighborhood. Spotify, which airs his show “The Joe Rogan Experience,” deleted over 70 episodes from their platform for the use of the racial slur.

Rogan called his use of the word “shameful” and “regretful” in a Feb. 5 Instagram video, then added that the word should never be used in any context.

The host also received backlash for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. He hosted prominent scientist and virologist Dr. Robert Malone, who questioned the safety of vaccines for children and young adults in early January. Malone contributed to the development of mRNA vaccine technology by blending strands of mRNA with fat droplets causing the cells to start producing proteins.

Singer Neil Young gave Spotify an ultimatum and forced the platform to choose between his or Rogan’s content, accusing the podcast host of “potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread” about vaccines. The platform, siding with Rogan, removed Young’s music.