Hogan Rejects Senate Run, Says Republicans Are ‘Focused On The Wrong Things’

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed that he would not be running for U.S. Senate Sunday, telling “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper that he believed Republicans in Washington were “focused on the wrong things.”

“I think they’re focused on the wrong things, not just being a roadblock to Biden. There’s certain things we want to stand up to with President Biden. The inflation is out of control and we’re talking about trillions in more spending. We want to make sure we do stand up and speak out. But I’m concerned that they’re focusing too much on looking at the past and trying to relitigate the last election and arguing about things instead of having a positive, hopeful vision for America,” Hogan explained. (RELATED: ‘Sad Day For My Party’: Republican Gov. Larry Hogan Criticizes Censure Of Reps. Cheney, Kinzinger)

WATCH:



Hogan’s comments are similar to those expressed by Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu in January. When asked whether he would be interested in running for U.S. Senate, Sununu rejected the idea, complaining about the Republicans’ plan to “hold the line for two years,” The Hill reported.

“OK, so I’m just going to be a roadblock for two years. That’s not what I do,” Sununu said.

When asked whether the U.S. Senate would be a better place to help change the direction of the Republican Party than just being an ex-governor, Hogan stated that he was “flattered” that many had encouraged him to run, but ultimately he had no desire to be a senator.

“I’ve been a lifelong executive. I have much more power as Governor of Maryland. I make decisions every day that impact people’s lives, and I like to get things done. In Washington it seems as if there’s a lot of divisiveness and dysfunction and not a lot gets done. It wasn’t the right job, right fit for me,” he explained.

“I still have another year to be governor of Maryland. I want to focus on finishing that job strong,” he stated before adding, “we’ll take a look at what happens after that in 2023.”