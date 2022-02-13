Country Superstar Mickey Guyton Rocks ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ At Super Bowl LVI

Country superstar Mickey Guyton absolutely rocked “The Star Spangled Banner” Sunday in Los Angeles to kick off Super Bowl LVI.

The grammy-nominated country singer’s version was truly can’t-miss during her performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California just before the Los Angeles Rams got set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2022 Super Bowl. (RELATED: The Weeknd Spent $7 Million Of His Own Money On Super Bowl LV Half Time Show)

Her beautiful rendition was complimented with a flyover by the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Team as she belted out the words “Home of the Brave.”

WATCH:

Earlier this month, the “Better Than You Left Me” hitmaker made the announcement to fans that she had been picked to sing the national anthem this year, Sports Illustrated.com noted. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Super Bowl National Anthem Performances Of All Time)

“Look at God,” Guyton tweeted to her hundreds of thousands of followers. “I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing… So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl.”

Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…

So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports pic.twitter.com/bDdpyt1rCb — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 1, 2022

For the 2021 Super Bowl, country singer Eric Church and R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan joined forced to sing our anthem to kick off the battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV.

In 2020, it was superstar singer Demi Lovato who sang our “The Star Spangled Banner” in another unforgettable performance at the Hard Rock Stadium just before the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers battled it out for the best in the NFL.