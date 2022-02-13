‘That’s Not How We Treat Americans’: Morgan Ortagus Slams Biden’s Handling Of Ukraine

Morgan Ortagus, a former State Department spokeswoman under the Trump administration, pulled no punches criticizing President Joe Biden’s handling of the Ukraine and Russia conflict, the United States’ response to ongoing genocide in China and discussing her own congressional bid.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Texas AG Paxton Slams The Biden Admin For ‘Inviting Illegals To Come’

Protesting To Mandate Freedom’: Truck Drivers Continue To Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

Reporter Breaks Down Story Behind TSA Allowing Illegal Migrants To Use Arrest Warrants As ID

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.